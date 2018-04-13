U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received 190,098 H-1B applications this year from companies seeking to hire foreign workers for U.S. jobs. That compares with 199,000 last year and 236,000 the year before.

The number of applications for the controversial H-1B work visa heavily relied on by technology companies has fallen for the second year in a row, data from the federal government shows.

This year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received 190,098 H-1B applications from companies seeking to hire foreign workers for U.S. jobs, the agency tweeted Thursday.

Last year marked the first time since 2013 that the number of applications dropped, with 199,000 coming in, compared with 236,000 the year before.

Citizenship and Immigration uses a random computer program to award the congressionally mandated 85,000 H-1B visas in a process often referred to as a lottery. The visa is intended to be used for jobs requiring specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The work permit has become a flashpoint in the immigration debate. Critics point to highly publicized reports of abuse and say U.S. companies use the visa to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labor.

The tech industry strongly supports the visa, arguing that it enables companies to hire talent not available domestically, and pushes for increases in the number issued.

Many H-1B visas go to outsourcing companies. The administration of President Donald Trump in February announced stricter requirements for employers, with Citizenship and Immigration saying in a policy memo that it would require “detailed documentation” about H-1B workers employed at third-party work sites to ensure employees are filling a specialty role for which they were hired.