LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A company that operates a gypsum quarry in Michigan’s northeastern Lower Peninsula wants to buy 580 acres of adjacent state forest land to expand its operation.

The United States Gypsum Company has submitted a purchase application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The land is in Iosco County’s Alabaster Township near Tawas City. U.S. Gypsum has been in business in the area for more than 100 years.

Gypsum is a mineral deposit composed of calcium, sulfur, oxygen and water. Once refined, it is used to make products such as plaster and drywall.

The DNR says it will study the Chicago-based company’s plan , considering issues involving forestry, wildlife, fisheries, recreation and minerals. It also will consult with tribal governments and host a public meeting.