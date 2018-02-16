APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is expanding its operations at Appleton International Airport.

The company says it will build a new service center at the airport. Plans call for the $40 million building to cover almost 180,000 square feet.

The expansion is expected to add about 200 jobs, bringing Gulfstream’s total in the Fox Valley to more than 1,000.

WLUK-TV reports groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year, with the building opening in mid-2019.