APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is expanding its operations at Appleton International Airport.
The company says it will build a new service center at the airport. Plans call for the $40 million building to cover almost 180,000 square feet.
The expansion is expected to add about 200 jobs, bringing Gulfstream’s total in the Fox Valley to more than 1,000.
WLUK-TV reports groundbreaking is scheduled for later this year, with the building opening in mid-2019.
