NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 35 cents to $2.16.

The Saudi National Bank told news outlets that it would not inject more money into the struggling bank.

Smartsheet Inc., up $6.81 to $45.13.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

SentinelOne Inc., up $1.07 to $15.54.

The cybersecurity provider beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Guess Inc., down $1.11 to $20.16.

The clothing company’s profit forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Vacasa Inc., down 33 cents to 98 cents.

The vacation rental property management company gave investors a weak sales forecast.

Ebix Inc., down $1.85 to $14.42.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $5.32 to $101.62.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.53 to $35.51.

The copper mining company fell along with prices for the base metal.