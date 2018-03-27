NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
GlaxoSmithKline PLC, up 96 cents to $38.39
The British drugmaker agreed to buy out its Swiss partner Novartis in their consumer health joint venture.
Nvidia, down $18.96 to $225.52
Avon Products Inc., down 5 cents to $2.79
The cosmetics maker plans to give a board seat to an activist investor, avoiding a proxy fight.
Red Hat Inc., up $1.33 to $154.42
The open-source software company reported results that beat analysts’ forecasts.
Deutsche Bank, down 30 cents to $13.77
The Times of London reported that the German bank is planning to oust its British CEO, John Cryan.
ProPetro Holding Corp., down $1.24 to $15.72
The oilfield services company reported earnings that fell short of Wall Street analysts’ forecasts.
Chemours Co., down 84 cents to $46.62
The chemicals company said it now expects to report full-year earnings at the top end of its previously estimated range.
IHS Markit Ltd., up 57 cents to $48.60
The financial information services provider reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.