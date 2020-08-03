The number of new job postings is still increasing in the Seattle area, in Washington state and nationwide.

But the growth in the Seattle area continues to lag the rebound across the state and nation. Seattle-area job openings posted on Indeed.com grew 10.3 percentage points from June 1 to July 31. The increase was more than 15 points for the state and nation over the same two-month span.

The U.S. volume of job postings remains closer to its pre-pandemic level than either Washington’s or the Seattle area’s. Measured as a percentage of their Feb. 1 levels, July 31 listings were at 87.8% nationwide, 82.6% statewide and 72.8% in the Seattle area.