Growth in job openings at the state and local levels appeared to peter out last week.

Up until then, listings posted on Indeed.com had been rising gradually in the state and, to a lesser extent, in the Seattle area since hitting their pandemic troughs in May.

Openings nationwide, on the other hand, have rebounded faster and have kept rising at a steady clip.

Job postings across the board remain below their pre-pandemic volumes. Measured as a percentage of their Feb. 1 levels, July 10 listings on Indeed.com were at 68.6% in the Seattle area, 77.1% statewide and 81.4% nationwide.