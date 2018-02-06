TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A group of local investors is buying the recently closed lone grocery in Tyndall and plans to have the business reopened as early as April.

The previous owner closed the store and also the lone grocery in Tripp on Jan. 31 because of insufficient sales and revenue. A third CashSmart store remains open in Scotland.

The group Tyndall Market LLC is expected to take ownership of the store in that town later this month, begin remodeling and find an operator.

Group President Ron Wagner tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that the store will need to have weekly sales of at least $30,000 to be viable, and he’s confident that’s achievable. About 1,100 people live in Tyndall.

The city will offer six months of free utilities.

