The union representing thousands of Fred Meyer workers has reached a tentative labor agreement with representatives for most major local grocery chains, the union announced Saturday.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 said the agreement means the end of the Fred Meyer boycott.

The union previously had called for a boycott of more than 50 of the chain’s stores in Oregon and southwest Washington amid accusations of violations of federal labor laws.

The two sides reached an agreement about 9 a.m. Details were not immediately available.

The union had sought a significantly larger wage increase than in the most recent contract to keep up with rising costs of living, the union said. The grocery stores’ negotiators had offered smaller raises.

Previously, the 20,000 workers represented by the union at Fred Meyer, Safeway and other stores had voted to authorize a strike.

The two sides had been negotiating since June 2018.