Greyhound Lines will require passengers to wear face coverings on its buses, starting May 13, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The policy is being added to what Dallas-based Greyhound describes as an extensive list of preventive efforts.

Greyhound drivers and employees who interact with customers already are required to wear masks during their shifts. The company said some cities and states mandate passengers to wear face coverings in public, but it’s extending the policy across its nationwide network.

“Our safety-first commitment goes beyond transporting customers,” said Greyhound CEO Dave Leach in a statement. “We care about the health and well-being of all our passengers and employees which is evident in the safety precautions we have taken since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,”

Greyhound cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggests simple face coverings can slow the virus spread and prevent those who unknowingly have COVID-19 from transmitting it to others. Children under the age of two and those who are medically unable to wear a mask will not be required to do so on buses.

Passengers who arrive without a face covering can receive a disposable mask from Greyhound drivers or terminal employees.

In addition to the face mask policy, Greyhound said it also stepped up cleaning procedures, sanitizing buses after every trip and frequently cleaning locations. The company has introduced ozonation, an advanced sanitation process, on its buses.

Greyhound is the largest North American bus transportation company, serving more than 2,400 destinations.