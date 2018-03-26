JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Greenpeace is withdrawing from the main global group for certifying sustainable wood products, saying it is failing to protect natural forests from exploitation.
Greenpeace, a founding member of the Forest Stewardship Council, said it “fell short” of its goals of conserving forests and benefiting society.
The FSC mark, a stylized tree, is sought by paper producers and other wood users as an endorsement they can use in the marketplace to promote their products as sustainable.
Greenpeace said in a statement on its website that the council has become a “tool for forestry and timber extraction.”
Most Read Business Stories
- New Seattle-Dublin route is part of ambitious U.S. expansion by Aer Lingus
- No rescue by Congress for $75M fishing boat in Anacortes that can’t fish in U.S. waters
- Seattle taxes may reach a tipping point | Jon Talton
- Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to break it off
- How listening to random sound can unlock a trapped mind
In Indonesia, where rainforests are being felled at an epic rate, the FSC has given certifications to Korindo, a Korean-Indonesian joint venture. It has been clearing rainforests in Papua for logging and palm oil plantations.