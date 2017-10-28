Share story

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested a suspect in a bomb attack on a former prime minister last May.

The 29-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested early Saturday.

Lucas Papademos, 70, was seriously injured in the thigh and torso on May 25 when he opened a letter bomb in his car. He was hospitalized for over a month. Two others were slightly injured.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is also a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Police say the suspect may have also been involved in mailing parcel bombs last March to the German Finance Ministry and the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund, where a small explosion injured one person.

