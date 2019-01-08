ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A small far-left group in Greece has claimed responsibility for a bomb at the Athens offices of a private media group that caused damage but no injuries three weeks ago.
The Popular Fighters Group says it targeted the Skai TV and radio station and daily newspaper Kathimerini to protest the media organization’s “support” for austerity policies during Greece’s eight-year financial crisis.
The group claimed responsibility for the Dec. 17 attack on Tuesday in a posting on a website that is used by left-wing militant groups to air their views.
The Popular Fighters Group has carried out past bombings and gunfire attacks on German-linked targets, an Athens courthouse and the headquarters of Greece’s conservative main opposition party.
Nobody was injured in the attacks.