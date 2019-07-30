ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has convicted 13 people in connection with alleged corruption during state hospital purchases from DePuy, a subsidiary of U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

The Athens criminal court on Tuesday acquitted another seven people over the same case, in which Greek hospital doctors allegedly took bribes to prescribe DePuy orthopedic products.

The 13 were convicted of offenses including fraud and money laundering, and received sentences ranging between three and nine years in prison. All sentences were suspended pending appeal.

The charges concern state hospital procurements between 2000 and 2006 in which the state was allegedly overcharged at least €11.5 million ($12.8 million).

The 13 include two British and two Greek nationals employed by Depuy at the time and four state hospital doctors.