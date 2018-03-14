ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has raised 812.5 million euros ($1 billion) in a 12-month treasury bill auction, the country’s latest step toward regaining market access.

The Public Debt Management Agency said the T-bills were auctioned Wednesday at a yield of 1.25 percent with the target sum of 625 million euros ($772.8 million) three times oversubscribed.

Greece has relied on international bailout loans since 2010 through successive programs that end in August. The government has promised a full return to bond markets.

Since 2010, the country has twice tapped bond markets and maintained regular three- and six-month T-bill auctions.

The government has promised to provide creditors a detailed plan next month of post-program reforms as part of an agreement to improve repayment terms. But creditors still disagree over the terms of Greek debt relief.