Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Investors in Greece have shrugged off a delay in the payout of a rescue loan installment.

Shares on the Athens Stock exchange and the interest rates charged on Greece’s bonds were broadly unchanged midday Tuesday.

On Monday, Greece’s peers in the 19-country eurozone said the country had not fulfilled all conditions necessary for the release of a 5.7 billion-euro ($7.1 billion) bailout installment. Finance ministers pushed the intended disbursement date to late March.

Creditors are pressing Athens to overcome delays in a major coastal development project in the capital and increase the number of online auctions of foreclosed properties.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save up to 90% on subscriptions!

Bailout inspectors from EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund are due to return to Greece Monday to start work on a final review before the rescue program ends in August.

The Associated Press