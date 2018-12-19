ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s supreme court has accepted a French extradition request for a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect, whom the same court has, confusingly, already agreed to extradite to the U.S. and Russia.
For the time being, 38-year-old Alexander Vinnik will remain in Greece after Wednesday’s ruling until officials sort out the issue of the conflicting decisions.
The former bitcoin platform operator is accused in France of laundering millions of euros raised by cyber-criminals, using the virtual currency. Vinnik was arrested in northern Greece last year on a U.S. request, but later Russia and France, separately, sought his extradition.
The U.S. has accused Vinnik of allegedly laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. He faces lesser charges in Russia.
