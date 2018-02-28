ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government has eased capital controls put in place during the summer of 2015 when the country’s future in the euro currency was in the balance.
The Finance Ministry said Wednesday it was raising the amount an account holder can withdraw a month from 1,800 to 2,300 euros ($2,200 to $2,800). It is also allowing Greeks to open new bank accounts without restrictions for the first time since the summer of 2015.
Bailout monitors from European institutions and the International Monetary Fund are in Athens for their final review before Greece’s third bailout program ends in August.
Creditors are pressing Greece to speed up auctions of foreclosed properties, triggering protests in central Athens, where left-wing activists tried to block access to a building where online property auctions were scheduled.
