PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Pierre and Watertown-area travelers have been experiencing scheduling difficulties after Great Lakes Aviation suspended flying operations.
The airline’s partner Aerodynamics Inc., or ADI, will continue operating the Great Lakes Jet Express flights between Denver, Colorado, and Pierre and Watertown, but the booking has become more complicated.
The Capital Journal reports that United, Delta and American airlines at the Denver airport told passengers this week that they can’t honor tickets from Pierre made through Great Lakes Aviation’s booking system. Pierre passengers flying to a connecting flight in Denver will instead need to cancel that leg, get a refund and re-book the leg through ADI as a separate flight.
Great Lakes had been decreasing the number of cities it serves, but the company announced Monday it’s immediately discontinuing air routes.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing hit by WannaCry virus, but says attack caused little damage
- Boeing faces slowdown in 737 fuselage deliveries from Spirit AeroSystems
- Advisers say they were stiffed out of millions in Oki Golf mega-sale to Chinese conglomerate
- Amazon shares slump after report that Trump seeking ways to go after company
- H&M, a fashion giant, has a problem: $4.3 billion of unsold clothes
___
Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com