Dan Price, the embattled CEO of Seattle-based credit-card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday.

During his 18-year tenure, Price rose to fame when he bumped all employees’ salaries to $70,000 across the board. Price is currently facing misdemeanor charges related to allegations that he assaulted a woman after a dinner meeting.

Price made a name for himself as a pro-worker CEO with Twitter commentary about work-life balance, maintaining the option for remote work and offering more generous health care benefits.

“My No. 1 priority is for our employees to work for the best company in the world, but my presence has become a distraction here,” Price wrote in an email Wednesday. “I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me. I’m not going anywhere.”

Price, 38, has also run into legal trouble during his time as CEO. Price’s brother Lucas sued him in 2015, alleging that Dan Price was overpaying himself. A King County judge later ruled that Dan had not violated Lucas’ rights as a minority shareholder.

Allegations that Price abused his ex-wife Kristie Colon also surfaced that year. A Bloomberg report recounted an October 2015 TEDx talk given by Colon during which she described being beaten and waterboarded by her ex, without naming Price. Price told Bloomberg those events “never happened.”

In April, city of Seattle prosecutors charged Price with misdemeanor assault and reckless driving. Prosecutors claim Price attempted to force unwanted kisses on a woman. The CEO plead not guilty in May; the case remains ongoing.

Chief operating officer Tammi Kroll will take over a CEO.