GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Grand Rapids area has missed out on making Amazon’s list of cities under consideration for the online retail giant’s second headquarters.
Seattle-based Amazon on Thursday released a list of 20 cities that didn’t include the western Michigan city. Amazon plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.
The Right Place, an economic development agency in the Grand Rapids area, led efforts to put together the region’s proposal.
Detroit also didn’t make the cut. Gov. Rick Snyder released a statement about the Motor City’s bid, saying: “Detroit’s proposal to Amazon was incredible and garnered positive attention for the city from all across the world.” He says Michigan will continue to pursue such opportunities.
