DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted four Audi engineering managers from Germany in a widening diesel emissions cheating scandal.
Richard Bauder, Axel Eiser, Stefan Knirsch and Carsten Nagel were named in a 12-count indictment alleging conspiracy, wire fraud and violations of the Clean Air Act.
The indictment alleges the men took part in nearly a decade-long conspiracy to deceive the Environmental Protection Agency by cheating on emissions tests for 3-liter diesel engines.
It’s not clear whether the men are in custody. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from government and Audi spokesmen.
Most Read Business Stories
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
- Macy's will close its Northgate store next year, Redmond store in next few months
- Seattle still has the most cranes in America, and construction isn't losing much steam
- T-Mobile executives were Trump customers while seeking deal approval
- Furloughed federal workers offered 90-day, interest-free loans by Washington Federal
Audi is a luxury brand owned by German automaker Volkswagen. VW pleaded guilty in 2016 to criminal charges in the scandal and will pay more than $30 billion in penalties and settlement costs.
.