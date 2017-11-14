GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — The 22-year owner of Granby Ranch is listing her 7.8-square-mile (20-square-kilometer) ski and golf resort community for sale.
The Denver Post reported Tuesday that Marise Cipriani doesn’t have a price yet, but it will be much higher than the $12.5 million she paid for the property in 1995.
Since then, Cipriani has turned the once-struggling property into a place that she says is ready for the next level.
Cipriani brought in more than 600 homeowners since taking over the property. There were none when she bought it.
The property has a 400-acre (162-hectare) ski area, 3 miles (5 kilometers) of private fly fishing, a golf course, 40 miles (64 kilometers) of trails and approvals allowing for more than 1 million square feet (93,000 square meters) of commercial space and 4,349 more home.
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com