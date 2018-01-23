COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has sent a letter to lawmakers saying he will sign a bill that stops charging ratepayers for two abandoned nuclear reactors.

In Tuesday’s letter, McMaster says he also wants lawmakers to replace the Base Load Review Act, which allowed utilities SCANA Corp. and Santee Cooper to charge ratepayers for the nuclear reactors long before they created a watt of power.

McMaster’s letter was prompted by a report last week from the Office of Regulatory Staff determining the utilities would not go bankrupt if they stopped charging customers for the plants, which were abandoned in July. Customers have already been charged nearly $2 billion for the plants.

SCANA disagrees with that finding.

The House is debating several bills reforming utilities and dealing with the abandoned plants.