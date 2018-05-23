LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has authorized a loan of up to $5 million to keep an automotive technology trade school operating in Laramie.
In signing off on the loan Monday for WyoTech, Mead followed the recommendation of Wyoming Business Council. The state Legislature appropriated money for the effort earlier this year.
Founded in 1966, WyoTech was established in Laramie and expanded during the next five decades to include seven campuses nationwide.
But late last year the owner of the school announced it would cease enrollment at WyoTech.
The Laramie Boomerang reports that former WyoTech student, instructor and president Jim Mathis is working to take over WyoTech and reopen the school in July.
Mathis hopes to enroll about 800-1,000 students annually within five years and employ about 200 staff and faculty.
___
Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com