OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has amended her executive order calling for a special legislative session to include new tax increases and policy changes endorsed by a group of civic and business leaders.

Fallin amended her call Friday to ask lawmakers to consider tax hikes on tobacco, motor fuel and energy production, along with adjustments to the income tax code. She also wants lawmakers to consider a $5,000 pay raise for teachers, giving the governor more power to hire and fire agency heads and creating a new accountability office designed to expose government waste.

Many of those proposals were included in a plan dubbed “Step Up Oklahoma” unveiled earlier this month by the civic and business leader group.

The governor did not set a date for lawmakers to return to the Capitol.