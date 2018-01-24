PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has launched a program to encourage buying from the state’s small businesses.

The Providence Journal reports the Democrat announced the Supply RI initiative Tuesday. Raimondo says the state will increase the percentage of in-state goods and services it purchases from small businesses from 60 to 70 percent.

Nine of the state’s largest employers have announced they will support the initiative. They include like Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island School of Design.

Raimondo says the state should help small businesses because they put everything “on the line.” The governor says even a small increase in in-state purchases could add about $50 million to Rhode Island’s economy and create hundreds of new jobs.

