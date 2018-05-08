MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google is likely to again put artificial intelligence in the spotlight at its annual developers conference Thursday.
The company’s digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making reservations without human hand-holding.
Google may also unveil updates to its Android mobile operating system, enable better AI-powered suggestions from Google Maps, and push further into augmented reality technology, which overlays a view of the real world with digital images.
Google aims to make its assistant so useful that people can’t live without it — or the search results that drive its advertising business. But it’s also showcasing how its AI is being used by developers to improve health care, preserve the environment and make new scientific discoveries.
