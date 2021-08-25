LevelTen Energy, a Seattle startup that helps companies buy renewable energy online, has raised $35 million in a new round of funding from investors that include the venture capital firm NGP Energy Technology Partners and Google.

LevelTen founder and CEO Bryce Smith said the company plans to use the new funding to hire more workers and move into a larger office in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. LevelTen also plans to expand its online platform for commercial and industrial customers to buy renewable energy and invest in renewable projects.

Since launching in 2016, LevelTen has raised $62.3 million. The new round of funding also will allow the company to expand its smaller office in Madrid, Smith said.

LevelTen has created a simplified online marketplace that allows large and small companies to navigate the complicated world of energy markets. Smith said the company’s goal is make it easier for all types of organizations to buy renewable energy and invest in the projects that generate green energy.

LevelTen has 54 employees, mostly in Seattle. The company currently has 11 openings in Seattle, including positions for analysts and software engineers.

Google participated as part of its goal of enabling businesses of all sizes, including Google Cloud customers, to source carbon-free energy, Smith said.

“Our partnership with Google is new, and we’re very excited about working together,” said Smith in a written response to questions about the company.