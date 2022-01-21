Google asked a federal court on Friday to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit led by the state of Texas, the first time the company has sought to have a government competition case against it thrown out in the United States.

In a filing, Google said the lawsuit had failed to show that it had engaged in anti-competitive behavior and hadn’t proved that an agreement between Facebook and Google, a core part of the case, violated the law.

“We’re confident that this case is wrong on the facts and the law and should be dismissed,” said Adam Cohen, the company’s director of economic policy.

The lawsuit argues that the company has obtained and abused a monopoly over the labyrinthine set of systems that allow publishers to auction off ad space to marketers. The suit also argues that Google misled publishers and advertisers about the nature of the ad auctions, allowing Google to pocket more of the money flowing through its ad systems. And it says the company used a deal with Facebook to maintain its dominance when the publishers tried to develop an alternative system.

“Despite amassing a lengthy collection of grievances, each one comes down to a plea for Google to share its data or to design its products in ways that would help its rivals,” Google said in its filing.

A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not respond to a request for comment.

Google faces pressure from governments around the world. In addition to the lawsuit from Texas and more than a dozen other states, the federal government and a different group of states have sued the company, arguing it has abused a monopoly over online search. On Thursday, a Senate committee endorsed an antitrust law meant to crack down on some of its practices — along with Amazon’s and Apple’s — and European lawmakers in Brussels are considering their own new digital antitrust rules.

Google is not the first tech giant to try to get a recent government antitrust case dismissed. Last year, Facebook asked a federal court to throw out lawsuits filed against it by the Federal Trade Commission and a collection of states. The judge in the case initially agreed. But the FTC refiled its lawsuit, and the judge said this month that it could move forward. The states have appealed.