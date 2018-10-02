NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised President Donald Trump’s “leadership and determination” for pushing through an aspect of the revamped North American trade agreement that would allow local TV ads to be shown in Canada during Super Bowl broadcasts.

Goodell issued a statement Tuesday, two days after the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was set up. The deal still needs congressional approval.

Under the new pact, the NFL could receive more money for its Super Bowl broadcasting rights in Canada. That’s because the agreement effectively dismisses a 2015 ruling by Canada’s TV regulator that said only the airing of the Super Bowl in Canada — and no other programs in that country — must show U.S. ads instead of Canadian commercials.

“We greatly appreciate President Trump’s leadership and determination in bringing about a resolution to our intellectual property issue in Canada,” Goodell said.

The NFL and Trump have been at odds for more than a year over players who kneel or silently demonstrate in some other way during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

