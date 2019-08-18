NEW YORK (AP) — The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds “Good Boys” is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office.

“Good Boys” surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since Melissa McCarthy’s “The Boss” came in No. 1 in April 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the North American box office.

The weekend’s other new films struggled. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” opened with $10.5 million and “47 Meters Down Uncaged” debuted with $9 million. The Bruce Springsteen-inspired “Blinded by the Light” took in $4.5 million.

“Good Boys” usurped the top spot from the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw.” It slid to second with $14.1 million in its third weekend.