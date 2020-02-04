Federal bank regulators Tuesday barred a third Goldman Sachs banker from working for a U.S. bank, the latest fallout from the Wall Street firm’s role in a scandal involving the looting of billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

In a settlement, the Federal Reserve found that the banker, Andrea Vella, “engaged in unsafe and unsound practices” in connection with Goldman’s role in arranging bond sales to raise $6.5 billion for the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, known as 1MDB.

The settlement did not require Vella to admit wrongdoing and did not require him to pay a financial penalty.

The agreement came as Goldman negotiates a settlement with federal prosecutors over its work with 1MDB, which led to criminal charges against two of Vella’s subordinates. Goldman could pay a fine of as much as $2 billion, and one of its subsidiaries in Asia could be required to enter a guilty plea.

Goldman had hoped to have a deal wrapped before its inaugural investor conference last week. But finishing it could take several more weeks, especially if the settlement involves a deal with Malaysian authorities, according to two people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Fed specifically faulted Vella, who resigned from Goldman last weekend, for not doing more to ensure that a Malaysian financier named Jho Low had no role in the bond sales, which generated $600 million in fees for Goldman.

Advertising

Low was indicted by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and prosecutors in Malaysia, who have called him the mastermind of the scheme to steal more than $2.7 billion from the fund. The diverted money was used to pay bribes to Malaysian officials, buy high-priced real estate and provide financing for the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Lawyers for Low have maintained his innocence, but he has never made a formal court appearance in either country to respond to the criminal charges. He is believed to be living in China and has occasionally had public relations firms issue statements on his behalf.

Compliance officials with Goldman had repeatedly warned against Low being involved as an intermediary in the transactions because of questions about the source of his wealth.

In this settlement, the Fed said Vella had “heightened the potential underwriting risks” with the bond deals because he did not escalate matters within the bank once he had indications that Low may have been involved with the deals or the bankers working on the transactions.

Despite the firm’s misgivings about Low, Lloyd Blankfein, the bank’s chief executive at the time, met with Low at Goldman’s office in December 2012, just weeks before the bank arranged a third and final bond deal for the Malaysian fund.

“After years of exhaustive investigation, the Federal Reserve neither alleges that Vella knew anything about the bribes and kickbacks that have been alleged about others nor seeks to impose a fine — precisely because Vella in fact did not know about such conduct,” said Andrew Levander, one of Vella’s lawyers.

Advertising

A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs said: “The settlement speaks for itself.”

Goldman’s involvement in the 1MDB scandal did lead to criminal charges against two bankers who worked under Vella, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng.

Leissner has been cooperating with federal authorities since he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit foreign bribery and money laundering in August 2018. He agreed to forfeit $43.7 million in illicit proceeds he received from the scheme.

Leissner, who is married to model and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons, attended several events and parties with Low, who had a penchant for socializing with Hollywood celebrities.

Ng, who worked with Leissner, has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Brooklyn and is scheduled to go on trial in September.

That trial was set to begin May, but last week his lawyers asked for more time, saying they recently had to cancel a trip to Asia to interview witnesses and gather documents, in part because of concern about the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Federal Reserve has already punished Leissner and Ng. In March, the Fed barred both men from working in the banking business and imposed a $1.42 million fine on Leissner. In December, the Securities and Exchange Commission also barred Leissner from working in the securities industry.

Vella has not been charged with wrongdoing by federal prosecutors, although the indictment filed against Low and Ng suggested that he may have known about some parts of the scheme.