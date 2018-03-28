ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. has secured two of the world’s largest banks to help raise funds for the $43 billion Alaska LNG Project.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday that Goldman Sachs and the Bank of China will assist the corporation in raising multiple rounds of debt and equity investment.

Equity offerings will be made to Alaska municipalities, Native corporations and all Alaska residents in addition to more traditional private equity investors, as required by the Senate bill that in 2014 set up the initial framework for the project.

The first rounds of equity solicitation will be used to provide working capital for the corporation until it has secured sufficient funding and regulatory approvals for full-scale development.

