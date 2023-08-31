Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has its sights on Seattle.

The San Francisco-based subsidiary began collecting data about Seattle’s roads this week — the first step in putting driverless cars on public roads — before whisking its cars away again.

Cruise started data collection Monday and is expected to withdraw its vehicles from Seattle on Friday, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation’s New Mobility Team.

Self-driving companies like Cruise usually first collect information about city streets using cameras, sensors and other hardware on a fleet of vehicles that patrol the city, before moving to create road maps and then begin testing their driverless vehicles.

“Early data collection is the first step toward launching commercial service in a new city,” Kyle Vogt, Cruise co-founder and CEO, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’re pipelining our deployment playbook across several cities simultaneously now.”

Cruise is offering rides in autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin, Texas. The subsidiary announced Monday it is also expanding its data collection to Washington, D.C., and said earlier in August it had begun initial testing in Raleigh, N.C., and Atlanta.

The expansion comes weeks after Cruise reached a milestone for self-driving in California. State regulators this month approved an expansion to allow Cruise and Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car company, to operate robotaxi services throughout San Francisco at all hours, making it the first major U.S. city with two fleets of driverless vehicles competing for passengers against ride-hailing and taxi services.

In the weeks since then, Cruise has had a bumpy ride. One of its cars got stuck in wet concrete and another was involved in a crash with an emergency vehicle that left one person injured.

Cruise said its driverless vehicle was able to identify the risk of a collision, reduce its speed and brake, “but was ultimately unable to avoid the collision.”

“We realize that we’ll always encounter challenging situations, which is why continuous improvement is central to our work,” the subsidiary said in a blog post.

A day after the collision, Cruise cut the number of vehicles it was operating in San Francisco in half, following a request to do so from state regulators.

The subsidiary is also under investigation by U.S. safety regulators for reports that its autonomous robotaxis can stop unexpectedly, potentially stranding passengers, according to The Associated Press.

Cruise says it’s cooperating in the inquiry and has driven 1 million autonomous miles without causing any life-threatening injuries or deaths.

The subsidiary had logged 4 million driverless miles as of mid-August, Vogt said on the X platform. It is on pace to exceed 1 million driverless miles per month, he added.

In Seattle, companies need to obtain a permit from the city Department of Transportation before testing autonomous vehicles. A permit isn’t required for data collection.

SDOT rolled out new permitting requirements in November. Since then, Amazon’s Zoox and tech firm Nvidia have received approval to test driverless cars on Seattle roads. The vehicles still must have safety drivers prepared to intervene if necessary.

Waymo, a self-driving company owned by Alphabet, is also testing in Bellevue. All three companies have self-certified with Washington’s Department of Licensing to test autonomous vehicles on public roads.

Cruise hasn’t submitted a permit application in Seattle and did not notify the city regarding its operations, according to SDOT’s New Mobility Team. The department learned it would be collecting data in the city when Cruise began its operations.

SDOT now plans to “collaborate with Cruise to gain a better understanding of their forthcoming plans” and the timeline for testing self-driving vehicles in Seattle, the department said.

Cruise did not respond to requests for comment.

Phil Miller, a transportation planning analyst with the University of Washington, saw a Cruise vehicle near campus Thursday morning. Miller has spent the bulk of his career, including for 15 years with King County, working on bike and pedestrian projects, which he said makes him a “cynic” toward autonomous vehicles.

“My concern here is, how are these things going to react to unpredictable humanoids, on two wheels or two feet,” he said.

Assisted driving has value, he said, but there are some larger questions that need to be answered about turning over all decision making to a computer.

“Who does it protect when presented with a threatening situation?” he said. “Will it protect the occupant of the car or the vulnerable user?”

Seattle Times reporter David Kroman contributed reporting.