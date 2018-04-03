DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will stop reporting its sales figures every month and instead will post the numbers each quarter.
The move could prompt other automakers to make the same change. Currently nearly all U.S. automakers report sales monthly.
GM says 30 days isn’t long enough to separate real trends from short-term fluctuations caused by weather, new product launches or other factors. The company’s sales are down 3.2 percent so far this year when the rest of the market is down just under 1 percent. Its sales fell 1.4 percent last year.
The company has been reducing low-profit sales to rental car companies. Many automakers use those sales to boost monthly numbers.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon stock falls again after another round of Trump tweets
- Advisers say they were stiffed out of millions in Oki Golf mega-sale to Chinese conglomerate
- Boeing hit by WannaCry virus, but says attack caused little damage
- Saudi crown prince tours Boeing on secretive Seattle visit
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
GM says it will report March sales Tuesday with other automakers, then switch to quarters.