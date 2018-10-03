SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General Motors and Honda are teaming up on self-driving vehicle technology as big automakers and tech giants race to be first in their development.
Honda Motor Co. will invest $2.75 billion in the autonomous vehicle unit run by General Motors Co., called GM Cruise.
The goal, the companies said Wednesday, is to develop an autonomous vehicle that can be produced at a high volume for global deployment. The companies will also explore global opportunities for commercial deployment of the Cruise network.
Honda will make an immediate investment of $750 million, and spend $2 billion over 12 years on the project.
Most Read Business Stories
- The next industry to be disrupted by technology: real estate
- City of Seattle fighting federal government's new 5G rules an 'unreasonable burden'
- Paul Allen being treated for cancer again: 'I plan on fighting this aggressively'
- Amazon switches from defense to offense, raising starting wage for its workers to $15 an hour
- NY Times: Trump got $413M from his dad, much from tax dodges