The plaintiffs failed to provide evidence that the specific type of flaw alleged to have occurred in two Texas car wrecks, the U.S. District judge decided.

Lawyers suing General Motor over its deadly ignition-switch defect may have overplayed their hand as a federal judge in New York threw out two more crucial test cases.

The plaintiffs failed to provide evidence that the specific type of flaw alleged to have occurred in two Texas car wrecks — a double rotation of the ignition switch — was anything more than a “theoretical possibility,” U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said Thursday.

GM claimed the crashes occurred for other reasons, including icy roads.

The decision in the so-called bellwether cases is likely to affect other suits making similar claims.

Hundreds of cases remain pending over accidents linked to switches that could jostle into the off position — a flaw that GM has admitted to, but argues isn’t to blame in the remaining suits.

GM already paid almost $600 million to an out-of-court victim-compensation fund.

“The ruling today reflects what we have always known about this category of cases: they are damn tough to prove in court,” plaintiffs’ attorney Bob Hilliard said in an email. “But GM’s defect still may very well be the truth of the cause of the accidents.”

Furman gave GM and the plaintiffs’ lawyers until Jan. 4 to file letters regarding the next steps in the litigation.

GM recalled 2.59 million small cars in 2014 over defective ignition switches that have since been linked to at least 124 deaths.

By 2015, GM had agreed to pay more than $2 billion to resolve legal claims over the defect, including $900 million to end a criminal probe by the U.S. government and at least $595 million through a victims’ compensation fund. The company since has paid out millions more in settlements with individual plaintiffs and their families over deaths and injuries.