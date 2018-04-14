LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — General Motors says it will eliminate a production shift at its Chevy Cruze manufacturing plant in Ohio that could cost as many as 1,500 jobs.
GM attributes the move announced Friday to falling sales of compact cars.
The automaker says it will cut second shift operations at its Lordstown factory outside Cleveland by the end of June.
GM officials say they won’t know for several weeks how many jobs will be eliminated because of buyout offers and other factors.
Most Read Business Stories
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
- Century-old Seattle-area snack maker Oberto sold to Canadian conglomerate
- Zillow is getting into the home-flipping business
- Boeing CEO takes playful jab at Musk’s rocket-launched Tesla
- Russia takes aim at Boeing titanium, U.S. workers in sanctions plan
The automaker last year eliminated the plant’s third shift and stopped production altogether for several weeks during summer because of shifting demand from cars to trucks and SUVS.
GM projects this year’s Cruze sales to be on par with the 2017 total of 150,000 cars in the U.S.