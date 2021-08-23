In June 2017, months after General Motors beat Tesla to market with an affordable, long-range electric vehicle, it took out full-page newspaper ads touting how long its Chevrolet Bolt could travel between charges. The tagline: “Begin a long-distance relationship, now.”

Four years later, the long-distance relationship between GM and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, is being tested like never before. At issue: who will pick up a roughly $1 billion tab.

GM last week recalled Bolt EVs for the third time in nine months because of risk their batteries could catch fire. The Detroit-based company will replace modules in more than 73,000 additional vehicles and said it’s trying to get LG to pay for the fix. LG, headquartered some 6,600 miles away in Seoul, said the expense will be divvied up depending on the results from a joint investigation into the root cause of the problem.

At stake is what has looked like one of the most promising partnerships in the burgeoning world of EVs. CEO Mary Barra is betting GM’s future on going electric, setting a goal in January to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035. LG Energy is pursuing a stock listing after splitting last year from South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd. and can ill afford to lose such a big customer.

The root-cause investigation is being carried out by GM, LG Electronics Inc. and LG Energy Solution.

GM first recalled about 70,000 Chevy Bolts from the 2017 through 2019 model years in November. A month earlier, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into whether the cars were prone to catch fire when parked. GM voluntarily called back the vehicles, citing issues with batteries made in Ochang, South Korea.

The automaker asked Bolt owners to take their cars to dealerships for a software upgrade that limited recharging to 90% of full battery capacity as it worked to find a permanent remedy.

In July, GM recalled the same group of cars again, after two vehicles that had been repaired caught fire. The company said it would replace battery modules after identifying the simultaneous presence of two manufacturing defects in the same battery cells.

“Batteries are very hard,” Greg Less, technical director of the University of Michigan’s Battery Lab, said by phone Sunday. “When something goes wrong in a cell, the cell goes bad — but not always right away.”

Early this month, GM took an $800 million charge related to the recall, which contributed to quarterly profit missing estimates and its shares plunging the most in more than a year. Barra said cells for the 2020 and later model-year Bolts were built using improved manufacturing processes, so the recall didn’t affect the newer vehicles.

Two weeks later, GM changed its tune. In a statement issued after the close on Aug. 20, the carmaker said that in rare circumstances, batteries supplied for newer Bolts may have two manufacturing defects in the same cell that increases fire risk. The additional cost: $1 billion.

The fires and challenges finding a fix are straining a 14-year relationship. When GM and LG announced they would join forces on the Bolt in 2015, they touted how virtually problem-free the battery cells were that LG supplied for the plug-in hybrid Chevy Volt, which launched in 2010.

That early track record of success is little consolation to tens of thousands of Bolt owners. Elise Hurwitz lives in the hills of Oakland, California, in a neighborhood at increased risk of wildfires amid the ongoing drought. The 2017 Chevy Bolt parked in her driveway now makes her extremely nervous and uncomfortable.

“I would like GM to take custody of the vehicle until it is safe to park it at my home. How do I get rid of my car? I don’t want it with this risk, and I can’t sell it,” Hurwitz said.

GM and LG have little choice but to maintain close ties. They’ve started constructing two battery factories together in Ohio and Tennessee, each costing more than $2 billion and expected to employ more than 1,000 people. GM will direct the manufacturing quality processes used at these and other yet-to-be-announced cell manufacturing plants, said Dan Flores, a spokesman for the carmaker.

The next-generation Ultium batteries going into an electric Chevy Silverado truck, Cadillac Lyric sport utility vehicle and GMC Hummer pickup and SUV, among other models, will use a common cell that GM and LG will manufacture as part of a joint venture called Ultium Cells LLC.

Since GM started receiving complaints of fires from customers last year, Flores said the automaker and LG have been reviewing manufacturing data from several facilities and disassembling battery packs to inspect cells.