DETROIT (AP) — Businessman Dan Gilbert’s real estate firm is resisting efforts by Detroit to get personal information of potential tax evaders.

Michigan Radio reports the city is suing Bedrock for allegedly failing to turn over information about tenants including Social Security numbers. Gilbert calls what Detroit is seeking “confidential personal information” and says Bedrock won’t release it without a court order.

The Detroit Free Press reported last year that Detroit was cracking down on those who owe back income taxes by launching an effort targeting thousands of potential tax evaders living or working at certain downtown and Midtown properties. Officials say few city tax returns were being filed at the properties.

Detroit’s income tax rate for residents is 2.4 percent. Non-residents who work in Detroit must pay a rate of 1.2 percent.