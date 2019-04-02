TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, says he will hold a news conference on April 11.

Ghosn said Wednesday on his new verified Twitter account that “I’m getting ready to tell the truth about what’s happening.”

Ghosn was arrested in November and has been charged with breach of trust and with falsifying financial reports in understating his income. He says he is innocent.

He has kept silent, publicly, since his release on bail last month after nearly four months of detention.

Ghosn’s lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters on Tuesday he has petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from Nissan Motor Co., a co-defendant in the case.

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, winning global accolades for steering the maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models from the brink of bankruptcy.

