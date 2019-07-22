Credit bureau Equifax would pay about $650 million — and perhaps more — to resolve most claims stemming from a 2017 data breach that exposed sensitive information on more than 147 million consumers.

The settlement is vast in its scope, resolving investigations by two federal agencies and 48 state attorneys general and covering every American consumer whose data was stolen — or just under half the population of the United States. It does not just compensate victims who lost money: People who suffered through the hassles of bank phone trees and credit-card customer service lines can bill Equifax $25 an hour for their time.

A federal judge gave the agreement preliminary approval Monday, and once finalized, it would be the largest settlement of a data breach case in terms of dollar amount and number of victims.

Almost half the settlement — $300 million — will go toward American consumers who were harmed by the breach, according to settlement documents filed in federal court in Atlanta. The company also agreed to pay $275 million in fines to end investigations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Equifax agreed to provide up to 10 years of free credit-monitoring services to all victims of the breach in the United States, an offer that could greatly increase the cost of the settlement. Equifax is paying one of its competitors, Experian, to provide that service for the first four years, but the settlement assumes only about 7 million people will sign up.

Law-enforcement officials have never publicly identified who was behind the hack. According to a government report, the attackers siphoned off information for about 76 days until Equifax discovered the intrusion in late July 2017. The company waited more than a month to disclose the breach.

According to court filings, victims can receive up to $250 — 10 hours at $25 an hour — for “time spent taking preventive measures or dealing with identity theft” without providing any documentation.

Robert Cattanach, a former Justice Department attorney who now works for Dorsey & Whitney LLP in Minneapolis on cybersecurity and privacy issues, told The Washington Post that in his experience, fewer than 10 percent of eligible individuals take advantage of credit monitoring services offered to them in a settlement.

Although the settlement website says consumers soon will be able to determine through the site whether their information was compromised, it is not yet clear what kind of proof people will have to provide in their claims to receive compensation above the $250 mark.

Consumers must wait for the settlement to be approved to become eligible for the compensation.