BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Cars unit says it is developing plans to open an assembly plant in Egypt.
Mercedes-Benz said in a statement Friday that the passenger car plant would be built by a local business partner and the project is being developed “in close collaboration” with Egypt’s government. It said board member Markus Schaefer recently held “successful discussions” with Egypt’s president and prime minister.
Schaefer described Egypt as “an attractive and competitive location for production and supporting logistics” and said having an assembly plant there would enable Mercedes-Benz to expand its market position.
The company said it is also offering expertise on modern mobility concepts, electric cars and autonomous driving as Egypt develops a new capital and other infrastructure projects, but detailed agreements haven’t yet been reached on that.
Most Read Business Stories
- King County property tax bills are coming, and the housing market slowdown won't lower your bill
- Furloughed federal workers offered 90-day, interest-free loans by Washington Federal
- Seattle still has the most cranes in America, and construction isn't losing much steam
- Macy's will close its Northgate store next year, Redmond store in next few months
- Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay VIEW