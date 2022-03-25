BERLIN — Germany released a report Friday showing that the country was cutting its dependence on Russian energy sooner than many thought possible.

Robert Habeck, the vice chancellor and economic minister, said Germany expected to cut its imports of Russian oil in half by midsummer and nearly end the imports by end of this year.

The need for Russian coal could be halved in “the coming weeks,” he said. And he estimated that Germany could be free of Russian gas by the middle of 2024, if all goes well.

“We have made intensive efforts in recent weeks, together with all relevant stakeholders, to import less fossil energy from Russia and broaden the supply base,” Habeck said.

The remarks came on the day when President Joe Biden made a commitment to help the European Union become free of Russian energy. Speaking in Berlin at a news conference, Habeck said the shift away from Russian gas was happening at an “insane pace.”

“Every supply contract that is terminated hurts Putin,” he said.

Russian natural gas will be the hardest to quit and require liquefied natural gas terminals and floating LNG storage tanks. Germany currently imports 55% of its natural gas from Russia.

Germany gets about half its coal from Russia, but the need for Russian coal could be phased out by the fall, he said.

While the United States and some Eastern European countries in NATO have been calling for an immediate boycott on Russian fuels, Germany and a number of smaller countries have insisted an energy boycott would be too costly.

Habeck underscored the concerns about the impact of an immediate boycott.

A number of opposition lawmakers, academics and other public figures in Germany signed an open letter, released Thursday evening, demanding Germany boycott Russian energy. Earlier in the week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned German lawmakers that stopping the importation of Russian gas so precipitously could lead to job losses in the hundreds of thousands and a recession.

“We still have a long way to go, and we will only be able to bid farewell to Russian gas with a joint show of strength — the federal government, the states, local authorities, companies and private households together,” Habeck said.