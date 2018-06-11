FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s transport minister says the government is ordering automaker Daimler to immediately recall 238,000 vehicles equipped with software that turns off emissions controls under certain conditions.
Minister Andreas Scheuer made the statement Monday after a meeting with Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche. Scheuer said that Daimler was willing to work “with cooperative transparency” with the government and “at maximum speed.”
The affected vehicles include the Mercedes-Benz Vito delivery van and the Mercedes GLC 220d and C220d.
Europe-wide some 774,000 vehicles are affected.
Most Read Business Stories
- Whole Foods expands Amazon Prime discounts to stores in Washington, nine other states
- Googlers miffed on pay speak out in rare annual-meeting move
- Watchdog criticizes conditions at Chinese factory that builds Amazon Echo speakers
- Trump crosses a fateful line on trade and everything's at risk | Jon Talton
- Microsoft scoops up four game studios for Xbox and creates one of its own | E3 2018
Diesels have been under heavy scrutiny since U.S. authorities caught Volkswagen using illegal engine control software that turned off diesel emission controls in everyday driving. Subsequent investigations showed that other automakers had exploited European regulatory loopholes to limit the conditions under which emission controls work.