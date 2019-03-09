BERLIN (AP) — The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is backing French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a stronger European Union.
In an op-ed published Saturday by weekly Welt am Sonntag, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer responded directly to Macron’s appeal Monday with proposals for tackling challenges including populism, economic uncertainty, international security and migration.
Several of her ideas are unlikely to find favor in France, however. Kramp-Karrenbauer called for the EU to have a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council — where France currently has its own — and suggested the EU Parliament should stop holding sessions in Strasbourg, France.
The 56-year-old succeeded Merkel as leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union in December. She is considered the front-runner to follow Merkel as chancellor.
Most Read Business Stories
- Viaduct gold rush: Big money flows into area around doomed Seattle highway
- Student loans leave couple worried about negative net worth | Money Makeover
- Employee suit claims Seattle Melting Pot owner pocketed minimum wage surcharge and shortchanged workers
- High-earning Costco offers another wage increase — at least for some of its workers
- Market turnaround? King County home prices take biggest one-month jump ever