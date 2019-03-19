BERLIN (AP) — Germany has launched an auction for frequencies in the future super-fast 5G network following a dispute over conditions imposed by authorities and questions over whether China’s Huawei can supply equipment.
The auction, which started Tuesday, is expected to last several weeks and raise 3-5 billion euros ($3.4-5.7 billion). Existing network operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica, and newcomer Drillisch are bidding.
A court last week rejected the current operators’ bid to force a delay. They faulted requirements they fear might force them to open their networks to competitors, and a call for at least 98 percent of households in every German state to be supplied with fast internet by the end of 2022.
Separately, authorities put together security requirements requiring system suppliers to be “trustworthy.” They didn’t specifically mention Huawei.
