BRUSSELS (AP) — A German government official is doubtful that the European Union will be exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump’s potentially damaging steel and aluminum tariffs.
Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said Tuesday that “we are skeptical, but will hope to the end that there is a good solution.”
Expressing concern about Trump’s “dogmatic and ideological decision,” Roth said that “we are at the moment — and the clock is ticking — a long way from a sensible solution.”
His comments came as EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom headed to Washington to seek an exemption from the tariffs for the entire 28-nation bloc.
Most Read Business Stories
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- These companies will pay you to shut off your phone
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
- Big Tech needs to face a Theodore Roosevelt-style trust busting | Jon Talton
- Riders’ excitement turns to yawns in Waymo’s self-driving minivans
Trump’s tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum enter force on Friday. He has temporarily exempted big steel producers Canada and Mexico.