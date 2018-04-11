Share story

By
The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence chief says he wouldn’t trust Facebook with his data.

Hans-Georg Maassen says he was “astonished how many people were surprised” by the privacy scandal surrounding Facebook users’ personal information.

Speaking Wednesday on the sidelines of a corporate security conference in Berlin, Maassen said he doesn’t have a Facebook account.

He told reporters that “as a matter of principle I only entrust my data to companies that I’d really trust. And I wouldn’t have trusted Facebook with my data, I’ll say that quite openly.”

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Asked whether he would like to question Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as the U.S. Congress is doing this week, Maassen said: “I don’t have any questions for him at the moment.”

Far-right groups have actively used social media ahead of recent German elections.

The Associated Press